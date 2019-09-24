Home
Northern Suburbs Memorial Gardens and Crematorium
199 Delhi Road
North Ryde, New South Wales 2113
(02) 9887 2033
Rosemary Ann KING

Rosemary Ann KING Notice
KING, Rosemary Ann Passed away peacefully 21.09.2019 Aged 86 years Formerly of Tamworth Beloved wife of Charles (dec) and mother of Belinda, George, James, Judith and Sara. Grandmother of Dylan, Jason, Aaron, Emanuel, Oliver and Gemma. Great Grandmother of Nate, Arlo and Judah. Fond mother-in-law. Dearly missed Rosemary's family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of her life to be held in the South Chapel of the Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Thursday 26th of September, 2019 commencing at 1pm.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
