|
|
PERRYMAN, Ronald (Ron) Died peacefully at home, Wednesday, the 1st of January, 2020 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Janice. Loving Father and Father-In-Law of John & Nicky, Suzanne & Markus, Richard & Barbara. Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their families. Privately interred at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 18, 2020