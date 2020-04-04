Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Ronald James "Ron" TAYLOR

Ronald James "Ron" TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Ronald James "Ron" Passed away peacefully at Moonby House Aged Care 1st April, 2020 Aged 89 Years Much loved husband of Elizabeth (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Terry & Darienne, Robert & Julie, Peter & Sandra and Phillip & Jillian and adored Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020
