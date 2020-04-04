|
TAYLOR, Ronald James "Ron" Passed away peacefully at Moonby House Aged Care 1st April, 2020 Aged 89 Years Much loved husband of Elizabeth (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Terry & Darienne, Robert & Julie, Peter & Sandra and Phillip & Jillian and adored Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020