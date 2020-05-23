Home
Roman KUCZERA


1952 - 2020
Roman KUCZERA Notice
KUCZERA, Roman Peacefully after a courageous battle at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 12th May, 2020 Late of Mulla Creek Aged 68 Years Much loved husband of Teresa. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Anna and David & Janette. Loved grandad of Katherine and Jarrod. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service has been held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 23, 2020
