KUCZERA, Roman Peacefully after a courageous battle at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 12th May, 2020 Late of Mulla Creek Aged 68 Years Much loved husband of Teresa. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Anna and David & Janette. Loved grandad of Katherine and Jarrod. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service has been held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 23, 2020