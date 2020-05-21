|
ANDERSON, Roma Joan 16th May 2020 At home in Gunnedah with family by her side. Loving wife of Ray (dec), adored mum of Jackie, Donald, Marion (dec), Julie and Ronald. Loved mother-in-law, grandma, nan, grandma Roma, sister, aunt and friend. Aged 83 Years Reunited with her loved ones. A private service and cremation was held on Thursday 21st May in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 21 to May 23, 2020