Home
Services
Victor Rullis Funeral Services
132 High Street
COFFS HARBOUR , New South Wales 2450
02 66515007
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma Joan ANDERSON


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roma Joan ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Roma Joan 16th May 2020 At home in Gunnedah with family by her side. Loving wife of Ray (dec), adored mum of Jackie, Donald, Marion (dec), Julie and Ronald. Loved mother-in-law, grandma, nan, grandma Roma, sister, aunt and friend. Aged 83 Years Reunited with her loved ones. A private service and cremation was held on Thursday 21st May in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 21 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -