IUSO, Robyn Maria née Dillon On Thursday 25th of July, 2019 at Nioka Aged 61 years Dearly loved mother of Isabella and Montana. Loving sister of Susan (dec), Paul, Jennifer and Patricia and their families. Daughter of Cecil and Beryl (both dec). Relatives and friends of the late Robyn Iuso are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Nicholas' Catholic Church, 229 Marius St, Tamworth after a Funeral Prayers commencing at 10:30 am on Thursday 1st August, 2019. Thence for internment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 29, 2019