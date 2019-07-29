Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn IUSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn Maria IUSO

Add a Memory
Robyn Maria IUSO Notice
IUSO, Robyn Maria née Dillon On Thursday 25th of July, 2019 at Nioka Aged 61 years Dearly loved mother of Isabella and Montana. Loving sister of Susan (dec), Paul, Jennifer and Patricia and their families. Daughter of Cecil and Beryl (both dec). Relatives and friends of the late Robyn Iuso are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Nicholas' Catholic Church, 229 Marius St, Tamworth after a Funeral Prayers commencing at 10:30 am on Thursday 1st August, 2019. Thence for internment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.