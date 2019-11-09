|
|
JENKINS, Robert Walter Passed away 6th November 2019 Aged 81 Years Late of South West Rocks. Formerly of Quirindi & Tamworth regions Beloved father and father in law of Craig, Karen, Andrew and Nicole, Matthew and Melinda, Daniel and Brooke. Adored Grandpa of his thirteen grandchildren. Loving brother of Trevor (deceased), Lorraine, Matthew, Margaret and Bruce. Relatives and friends of Robert are invited to his funeral service at the Chapel of Macleay Valley House Frederickton on Friday 15th November 2019, commencing at 1pm, then for interment at Arakoon Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey South West Rocks and Districts Ph. (02) 6562 4329
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019