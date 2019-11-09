Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Macleay Valley House
Frederickton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Walte JENKINS

Add a Memory
Robert Walte JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Robert Walter Passed away 6th November 2019 Aged 81 Years Late of South West Rocks. Formerly of Quirindi & Tamworth regions Beloved father and father in law of Craig, Karen, Andrew and Nicole, Matthew and Melinda, Daniel and Brooke. Adored Grandpa of his thirteen grandchildren. Loving brother of Trevor (deceased), Lorraine, Matthew, Margaret and Bruce. Relatives and friends of Robert are invited to his funeral service at the Chapel of Macleay Valley House Frederickton on Friday 15th November 2019, commencing at 1pm, then for interment at Arakoon Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey South West Rocks and Districts Ph. (02) 6562 4329
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -