SKEWES, Robert "Bob" Aged 80 years Passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving Family on Thursday 11th July, 2019 Dearly loved husband of Thea. Adored father of Ben, Nick, Matt and Sally. Respected father-in-law and very much loved Pop of 10. Son of Bill and Nance (both dec). Brother of Mary White (dec), Bill (dec) Joan Alderton, Jill Carmichael, Max and Bruce. The Funeral Service for Bob is appointed to commence at 11:30am on Friday 19th July, 2019 in the Mackay Family Funerals Chapel 249 Pacific Highway, Ourimbah. Mackay Family Funerals Central Coast Ph (02) 4362 2733 FDA of NSW
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 13, 2019