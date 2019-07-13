Home
Robert John SMITH

Robert John Smith (Rob) Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital On 8th July 2019 Aged 69 years Dearly loved husband of Ann. Wonderful step father to Christopher (dec), Sharon and Andrew (dec). Loving brother of Kerry, Barry, John (dec), Kathy (dec) and Penny. Proud grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 3. Relatives and friends of the late Robert John Smith are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth at 11.00am on Monday 15th July 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 13, 2019
