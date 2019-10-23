|
|
BALDWIN, Robert Harington Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 12th October, 2019 Late of Tamworth and formerly of Walgett Much loved and loving husband of Susan (dec'd). Loving father of Michael and Georgina and loving grandfather of their families. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of ROBERT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in its entirety in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 28th October, 2019. The Service will be followed by a private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 23, 2019