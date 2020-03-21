Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Robert George GREGORY


1935 - 2020
GREGORY, Robert George "Bobby" Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital Wednesday 18th March, 2020 Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Much loved father of Scott and partner Sheryl. Adored pa of Jasmine, Brodi, Tsari (dec), Tiari and Isaiah. Great pa of Peyton. Loved brother of John and Marjorie (both dec). Relatives and friends of the late Bobby Gregory are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.00pm Tuesday, 24th March, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020
