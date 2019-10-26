Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bruce "Bob" LOVE

Add a Memory
Robert Bruce "Bob" LOVE Notice
LOVE, Robert Bruce "Bob" Died peacefully Tuesday, 22nd of October, Aged 66 years Dearly loved son of Roy (dec) & Betty. Loving husband of Rosemary. Devoted father of Nathan and partner Aleyce. Adored brother of Karen, Deborah and Jennifer (dec). Relatives and friends of the late Bob Love are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday, 1st of November, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By family request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukaemia Foundation, a donation box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.