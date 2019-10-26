|
LOVE, Robert Bruce "Bob" Died peacefully Tuesday, 22nd of October, Aged 66 years Dearly loved son of Roy (dec) & Betty. Loving husband of Rosemary. Devoted father of Nathan and partner Aleyce. Adored brother of Karen, Deborah and Jennifer (dec). Relatives and friends of the late Bob Love are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday, 1st of November, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By family request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukaemia Foundation, a donation box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019