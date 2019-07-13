|
CROUGH, Robert Bruce "Bruce" Passed away at Tamworth Hospital 9th July, 2019 Much loved father of Scott, Jeffrey, Melissa and Brent (dec'd). Loved father-in-law, pop, brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 67 Years The family and friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Thursday 18th July, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 13, 2019