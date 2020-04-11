Home
Robert Albert "Bob" EDDISON

EDDISON, Robert Albert "Bob" Passed away peacefully Nazareth Care, Tamworth 6th April, 2020 Aged 79 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen & Peter, Andrew & Jae and Lee & Trent. Adored "Punka" of Jake & Luke, Aaron, Noah & Gabe and Zoey, Marisa & Aiden. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Gathering will be held when the current regulations are changed. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 11, 2020
