|
|
EDDISON, Robert Albert "Bob" Passed away peacefully Nazareth Care, Tamworth 6th April, 2020 Aged 79 Years Dearly loved and loving husband of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen & Peter, Andrew & Jae and Lee & Trent. Adored "Punka" of Jake & Luke, Aaron, Noah & Gabe and Zoey, Marisa & Aiden. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Gathering will be held when the current regulations are changed. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 11, 2020