Rita Imelda LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, Rita Imelda Passed away peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth 29th April, 2020 Aged 92 Years Dearly loved wife of Les (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken & Peita, Greg & Stephanie, Dawn & Bill (dec'd) and John & Louise. Adored Nanna of 10 and Great Nanna of 20. Much loved sister of Marge & Tess. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020
