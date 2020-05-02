|
|
LEWIS, Rita Imelda Passed away peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth 29th April, 2020 Aged 92 Years Dearly loved wife of Les (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken & Peita, Greg & Stephanie, Dawn & Bill (dec'd) and John & Louise. Adored Nanna of 10 and Great Nanna of 20. Much loved sister of Marge & Tess. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020