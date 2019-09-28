|
|
SIMSON, Richard Philip Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 26th September, 2019 Late of Tamworth and formerly of "The Plantation", Premer Dearly loved husband of Ann (dec'd) and Robyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colin, Edward & Fiona and William and grandfather of Thomas & Jemima. Aged 87 Years The family and friends of RICHARD are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 11.00am, Friday 4th October, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019