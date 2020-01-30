|
|
RIGGS, Richard Charles Died peacefully, Monday 27th January 2020 Aged 67 years Dearly loved Husband of Roslynn. Loving Father to Lyniece, Leon & Lorrayne. Beloved Grandfather of William, Thomas, Kayla & Kelsey. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Richard Riggs are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at 10.00am, Friday 31st January 2020 at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 30, 2020