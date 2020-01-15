|
HUDSON, Reginald George (Reg) Passed away peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth on Saturday, 11th of January, 2020 Aged 87 years Adored husband and best friend of Doreen for 63 years. Cherished father of Stephen, Darrell and Cherie. Loved father-in-law of Olga, Karen and Nigel. Treasured poppy of Kristie, Wade, Georgia and Erika, great grand poppy of Eli. Loved brother of Betty, Ivan, Merv (all dec) and Joyce. Relatives and friends of the late Reg Hudson are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am, Friday 17th January, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request no flowers. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's Australia. A donation box will be available at the Chapel. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 15, 2020