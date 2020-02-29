Home
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
White Street
Tamworth
Raymond THOMPSON


1930 - 2020
THOMPSON, Raymond Cyril "Ray" Late of Cottage Homes, Tamworth Formerly of Picton and Moonbi Loved brother of Reg (Nowra), Eddie (dec'd) and Margaret Finucane (Tamworth), brother-in-law and loved uncle and great uncle of their families. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of RAY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 6th March, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Riding for the Disabled. A Donations Box will be available at the Church Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
