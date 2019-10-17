Home
Raymond Edward "Walla" BAKER

Raymond Edward "Walla" BAKER Notice
BAKER, Raymond Edward "Walla" Peacefully at Eloura Aged Care Quirindi 14th October, 2019 Late of Quirindi Much loved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Leesa & Daniel and Kurt & Kate. Loved Pop of Declan, Indiah & Callum. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of RAY (Walla) are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas Street, Quirindi commencing at 1.30pm tomorrow, Friday 18th October, 2019. Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
