BRENTON, Raymond Brian "Brian" Passed away peacefully at Manilla Hospital 19th December, 2019 Late of Manilla and formerly of Coonamble Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Philip, Paul & Geraldine and Kerry & Ian Kelly. Adored Pop of Anthony & Kathryn and Josie and Great Grand Pop of Dusty. Aged 78 Years The family and friends of BRIAN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 27th December, 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Parkinson's Research. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel Brian's family wish to express their appreciation to all Manilla Hospital Staff for their kindness, care and dedication to Brian during his time with them. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 24, 2019