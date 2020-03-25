|
|
MANNION, Randall George Passed Away 8th March, 2020 Late of Quirindi Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bianca & Will and James & Zoe. Adored Pa of Hunter. Much loved son of George (dec'd) & Beryl. Much loved and admired brother and brother-in-law of Kerry & Chris. A loved and loving uncle. Aged 53 Years "Everyone's Mate" The family and friends of RANDALL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Quirindi Rural Heritage Village, 15 Borambil Road, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Friday 27th March, 2020. To be followed by Private Cremation By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Nundle Fishing Club. A Donations Box will be available at the Service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 25, 2020