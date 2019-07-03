|
ELLISON, Raelie Anne Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 28th June, 2019 after a courageous battle Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Shawn, Justin & Jeanna and Dean. Adored Grandma of Candyce, Tehya, Isabella, Jaxon & Hailee. Precious daughter of Harold (dec'd) & Joy Ellison and very special sister of Kerry, Paul, Leonie & Dean and much loved aunt of their families. Aged 58 Years The family and friends of RAELIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St. Mary Therese Catholic Church, Irvine Street Kootingal commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 5th July, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Moonbi Cemetery, Thomas Street, Moonbi. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 3, 2019