Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAELEEN HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAELEEN GAY HOWARD

Add a Memory
RAELEEN GAY HOWARD Notice
HOWARD RAELEEN GAY Passed away

peacefully

4th February 2020

Late of Mayfield

Formerly Tamworth

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved wife of GREG. Much loved mother and mother in law of KYLIE and KYLE, and MELANIE. Doting Grand mama of SCARLETT and JOSEPH.



The relatives and friends of RAELEEN are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this MONDAY 10th February 2020 at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAELEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -