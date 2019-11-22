|
|
DONALDSON, Phyllis Dorothy Peacefully at Tamara Private Hospital 19th November, 2019 Much loved wife of Dan (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay & Pat, Elaine & Neville, Daphne & Jim and Judy & Peter. Loved Nan and Nan Nan of their families. Much loved sister of Nancy. Aged 97 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Phyllis Donaldson are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Monday 25th November, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service. A Donations Box will be available at the Church Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019