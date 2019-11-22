Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Tamworth City Uniting Church
Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis DONALDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Dorothy DONALDSON

Add a Memory
Phyllis Dorothy DONALDSON Notice
DONALDSON, Phyllis Dorothy Peacefully at Tamara Private Hospital 19th November, 2019 Much loved wife of Dan (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay & Pat, Elaine & Neville, Daphne & Jim and Judy & Peter. Loved Nan and Nan Nan of their families. Much loved sister of Nancy. Aged 97 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Phyllis Donaldson are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Monday 25th November, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service. A Donations Box will be available at the Church Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -