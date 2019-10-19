Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip REICHEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Raymond REICHEL

Add a Memory
Phillip Raymond REICHEL Notice
REICHEL, Phillip Raymond Died Suddenly on Sunday 13th of October, 2019 at home Aged 70 years Dearly loved partner of Margaret, he was the love of her life and she will miss him forever. Loving step father of Sharon, Jeffrey and Trish and their partners. Adored grandfather of their children. Relatives and friends of the late Phillip Reichel are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A Graveside service is appointed to commence at 12:30 pm on Friday 25th October, 2019 in the Kilcoy Cemetery, Qld. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.