REICHEL, Phillip Raymond Died Suddenly on Sunday 13th of October, 2019 at home Aged 70 years Dearly loved partner of Margaret, he was the love of her life and she will miss him forever. Loving step father of Sharon, Jeffrey and Trish and their partners. Adored grandfather of their children. Relatives and friends of the late Phillip Reichel are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A Graveside service is appointed to commence at 12:30 pm on Friday 25th October, 2019 in the Kilcoy Cemetery, Qld. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 19, 2019