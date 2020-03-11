|
SAUER, Peter William 8th March 2020 Loved father and father in-law of Gabby & Jason, Joshua & Brooke. Loved stepfather and father in-law of Keegan, Courtney & Patrick, Kale. Loved grandfather of Harry, Alyssa, Bernie, Augustus, Penelope, Storm, Krystal and Imogen. Beloved son of Doug (dec'd) and Nancy (Lake Cathie). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Greg & Sue, Neil (dec'd), Brenda & Pete, Liz and families. Loved son in-law to Reg & Marie. Aged 63 years Funeral service to be held Friday 13th March 2020 commencing at 11.30am at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road Armidale. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 11, 2020