NEHL-JONES, Peter Died peacefully Friday 15th May, 2020 Aged 69 years Dearly loved husband of Leigh. Loving father to Abi, Casey & Michael. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Due to the current restrictions regarding funeral attendance, Peter will be privately cremated surrounded by his adoring family at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth, NSW. Please no flowers ~ In lieu of this, please make donations to: The . Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 20, 2020