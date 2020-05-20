Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter NEHL-JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter NEHL-JONES


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter NEHL-JONES Notice
NEHL-JONES, Peter Died peacefully Friday 15th May, 2020 Aged 69 years Dearly loved husband of Leigh. Loving father to Abi, Casey & Michael. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Due to the current restrictions regarding funeral attendance, Peter will be privately cremated surrounded by his adoring family at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth, NSW. Please no flowers ~ In lieu of this, please make donations to: The . Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -