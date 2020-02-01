|
LONERGAN, Peter Died peacefully in Sydney on Saturday, 25th of January, 2020 Aged 56 years Dearly loved son of Jack & Marie (both dec). Loving brother of Maureen & Tony, Pat & Jane and Gerard & Angela. Adored uncle of Amy & Michael, Ben, Cass, Jeremy, Edward (dec), Hannah and Will. Special great uncle to Mia. Relatives and friends of the late Peter Lonergan are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in Saint Xavier's Catholic Church, 11 Bowen Street, Narrabri, commencing at 11.00am Monday, 3rd February, 2020, thence for internment at Tamworth City Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth, commencing at 10.30am Tuesday, 4th February, 2020. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020