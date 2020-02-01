Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Xavier's Catholic Church
11 Bowen Street
Narrabri
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Tamworth City Council Lawn Cemetery
Showground Road
Tamworth
View Map
Peter LONERGAN

Peter LONERGAN Notice
LONERGAN, Peter Died peacefully in Sydney on Saturday, 25th of January, 2020 Aged 56 years Dearly loved son of Jack & Marie (both dec). Loving brother of Maureen & Tony, Pat & Jane and Gerard & Angela. Adored uncle of Amy & Michael, Ben, Cass, Jeremy, Edward (dec), Hannah and Will. Special great uncle to Mia. Relatives and friends of the late Peter Lonergan are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in Saint Xavier's Catholic Church, 11 Bowen Street, Narrabri, commencing at 11.00am Monday, 3rd February, 2020, thence for internment at Tamworth City Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth, commencing at 10.30am Tuesday, 4th February, 2020. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020
