RUTTLEY, Peter Kent Better known as Kent Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14th July, 2019 Aged 56 years Dearly loved partner of Tina. Loving father of Joshua, Daniel and Abbey. Much loved son of Colleen & Peter (dec) Ruttley and beloved son-in-law, brother, brother-in- law and uncle of their familes. The relatives and friends of the late Kent Ruttley are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Michael's Catholic Church, Court Street, Manilla after a Funeral Prayers Service commencing at 10am on Friday 19th July, 2019. Thence for interment in the Manilla Cemetery, Namoi River Road Manilla LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 17, 2019