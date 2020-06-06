Home
Peter George BELSON

BELSON, Peter George Passed away peacefully at home 1st June, 2020 Aged 71 Years Much loved husband of Kate. Loving father and father-in-law of Simon & Faye, Christopher & Stephanie and Paul & Carole. Much loved Grand Pa of Jude, Oliver, Sophia, Amelia & James. Peter will be loved and remembered always by all his brothers and sisters and their families. Due to current Government Regulations a private interment will be held. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be advised. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 6, 2020
