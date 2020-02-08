|
JAMES, Peter Anthony Died peacefully, Tuesday the 4th of February 2020 Aged 65 years Dearly loved partner of Jan. Loving brother of Kerry, Adrienne, Elizabeth and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Peter James are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 11am Tuesday, 11th February at Moonbi Cemetery. "Will be sadly missed" Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 8, 2020