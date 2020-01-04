Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patricks Catholic Church
HOBAN, Peata Elizabeth Died peacefully Wednesday, the 25th of December, 2019 Aged 69 years Dearly loved sister Maureen (dec), Michael, Shirley, David (dec) and Louise. Loving aunty of Sarah, Patrick, Allyson and James. Great aunty of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Peata Hoban are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Patricks Catholic Church, Crown St, Tamworth after a Funeral Service appointed to commence at 11.00am Monday 6th of January, 2020. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Australia. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
