TRINDALL, Pearl Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 2nd October, 2019 Late of Tamworth Formerly of Attunga and Narrabri Much loved wife of Joe (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Bob, John (dec'd), Christine (dec'd), Shorty, Mick, Amy & Cathy. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Aged 92 Years "Much loved, respected and treasured Gomeroi Elder" The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Pearl Trindall are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Jack Woolaston Oval, 114 Peel Street, North Tamworth commencing at 11.00am, Friday 11th October, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 5, 2019