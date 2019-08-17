|
|
McKNIGHT, Pauline Died peacefully Monday, the 12th of August, 2019 Aged 97 years Dearly loved wife of Victor. Loving mother of Ian, Gail, Rhonda, Virginia, Billy (dec), Roger, & Fiona. Beloved grandmother & great-grandmother. Forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends of the late Pauline McKnight are respectfully invited to attend her funeral at 11.00am on Monday 19th August 2019 at 'Christ Church' Anglican Church, Attunga, thence for burial at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth NSW 2340. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019