|
|
FORGE, Pauline Marjorie Peacefully at John Hunter Hospital 3rd June, 2020 Aged 82 Years Beloved wife of Horrie (dec'd). Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of Cherryl & Trevor Weir, Chris, Donna, Bethany & Spencer Weir and Leigh-Anne Weir; Peter & Leonie Forge, Haley & Felicity Forge and Vicki Forge & Scott Anthony. Privately Interred Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020