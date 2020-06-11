|
BRADY, Patrick James 11.02.1935 - 06.06.2020 Aged 85 years Beloved husband of Judy. Much loved father of Peter, Anthony, David, Wendy and their families. The relatives and friends of the late Patrick Brady are respectfully informed that his funeral will leave for the Manilla Cemetery, following a service at St Michael's Catholic Church Manilla, commencing at 11am on Friday 12th June 2020. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 0407 026 014
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 11, 2020