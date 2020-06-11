Home
Fletcher Brothers Funerals
63-65 Edward Street
Barraba, New South Wales 2347
6766 9663
Service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church Manilla
Patrick James BRADY


1935 - 2020
Patrick James BRADY Notice
BRADY, Patrick James 11.02.1935 - 06.06.2020 Aged 85 years Beloved husband of Judy. Much loved father of Peter, Anthony, David, Wendy and their families. The relatives and friends of the late Patrick Brady are respectfully informed that his funeral will leave for the Manilla Cemetery, following a service at St Michael's Catholic Church Manilla, commencing at 11am on Friday 12th June 2020. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 0407 026 014



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 11, 2020
