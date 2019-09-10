Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Patricia "Roma" WILSON

WILSON, Patricia 'Roma' Died peacefully Friday the 6th of September, 2019 at Moonby House Formerly of Tamworth and Kootingal Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother to Peter & Sylvia, Graham & Debbie, Sharon & Mark, Leanne & Bill (dec) and their families. Will be dearly missed by all Relatives and friends of the late 'Roma' are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at 12.00pm on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Mary Help of Christian's Church, 72 Hillvue Road Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
