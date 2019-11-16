|
FITZSUMMONS, Patricia Maxine "Pat" (Formerly Fisher) Peacefully at Moonby House, Kootingal 11th November, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Max (dec'd) and Neil Fisher (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne & Debbie, Rodger & Narrell, Warren & Maree, Sharon & Michael Porter and Gregory & Kerry. Loved grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and great great great grandmother of their families. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Patricia Maxine Fitzsummons are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Tuesday 19th November, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 16, 2019