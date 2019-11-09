Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MACTAVISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary MACTAVISH

Add a Memory
Patricia Mary MACTAVISH Notice
MACTAVISH, Patricia Mary We are saddened to announce the death of our beautiful mother Trish, whom passed peacefully Thursday, the 7th of November, 2019. Aged 85 years Will be sadly missed by Sue & Robert, Neil & Eve, Donna & John. Very much loved grandmother of Wayne & Rebecca, Dearne & Joey, Alissa, Dean & Justin and partners, friend to many. Adored great grandmother. Reunited with her beloved Donald (dec) "My mothers garden was a reflection of her. It was full of colour, life and love. These things she has given to me and all who knew her, Love you mum." Relatives and friends of the late Patricia MacTavish are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service appointed to commence at 11.00am Thursday 14th November 2019 at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -