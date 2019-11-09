|
|
MACTAVISH, Patricia Mary We are saddened to announce the death of our beautiful mother Trish, whom passed peacefully Thursday, the 7th of November, 2019. Aged 85 years Will be sadly missed by Sue & Robert, Neil & Eve, Donna & John. Very much loved grandmother of Wayne & Rebecca, Dearne & Joey, Alissa, Dean & Justin and partners, friend to many. Adored great grandmother. Reunited with her beloved Donald (dec) "My mothers garden was a reflection of her. It was full of colour, life and love. These things she has given to me and all who knew her, Love you mum." Relatives and friends of the late Patricia MacTavish are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service appointed to commence at 11.00am Thursday 14th November 2019 at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019