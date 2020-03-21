|
SIMPSON, Patricia Anne Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 18th March, 2020 Formerly of Spring Ridge & Quirindi Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of her family. Aged 84 Years The family and friends of PAT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Pat's family wish to express their sincere thanks to all the home palliative care team, all staff at Tamworth Hospital and the Emergency Services for their care and the compassion shown to Pat. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020