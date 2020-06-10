Home
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Oscar John ROACH

ROACH, Oscar John Passed away peacefully Sunday 7th June 2020 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 71 years Dearly loved husband of Maree. Loving father & father-in-law of Cameron & Naomi, Allen (dec), Terry & Lisa and Jim (dec). Cherished granddad of their families and brother of Velma Brady (dec), Peg Hiscox, Jean Newcombe and Robyn Orman. A private service will be held due to the current Government Restrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 10, 2020
