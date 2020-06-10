|
ROACH, Oscar John Passed away peacefully Sunday 7th June 2020 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 71 years Dearly loved husband of Maree. Loving father & father-in-law of Cameron & Naomi, Allen (dec), Terry & Lisa and Jim (dec). Cherished granddad of their families and brother of Velma Brady (dec), Peg Hiscox, Jean Newcombe and Robyn Orman. A private service will be held due to the current Government Restrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 10, 2020