|
|
Sheila Mary McNAMARA, OAM Passed away peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 20th July, 2019 Much loved wife of Patrick (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Barb (dec'd), Marie & Leonard, Kay & Peter, Kevin, Barry & Barb, Tony & Kate and Anne & Phil. Cherished Nan and Great Nan of their families. Aged 95 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Sheila Mary McNamara, OAM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life and Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas Street, Quirindi commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 25th July, 2019. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 24, 2019