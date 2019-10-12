Home
OAM Jillian Anne Munro Nivison (MITCHELL) OPPENHEIMER


1930 - 2019
OPPENHEIMER OAM, Jillian Anne Munro Nivison (Mitchell) 23rd Nov 1930 - 9th Oct 2019 Aged 88 years Formerly of Walcha and Armidale Wife of Bruce Mitchell (dec) & former wife of Herbert Oppenheimer (dec). Daughter of Alex "Poss" Stratford Nivison (dec) and Grace "Nancy" Gordon Munro Nivison (dec). Sister of June Barnet (dec) and Peter Nivison (dec). Mother of Alexandra, Melanie, Martin and Caroline (dec). Grandmother of Angus, Fiona, Ross, Isabelle, Luci, Camille, Joe, Robbie & Cecilia. Great grandmother of Edward, Robert & August. A life well lived, loved and admired. Memorial Service of Thanksgiving to be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church Walcha on Thursday 24th October 2019 commencing at 11:00 am. By request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to the National Trust a/c Saumarez. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2019
