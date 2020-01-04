|
NX15421 SGT MAKEHAM, Milton Alfred 'Mick' Died peacefully Tuesday, the 31st of December, 2019 Aged 101 years. Dearly beloved Husband of Jean (dec). Loving Father to Virginia, Miranda & Andrew. Adored Grandfather of Georgia & Andrea. ~ Will be dearly missed ~ Relatives and friends of the late Mick are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10.00am, Thursday 9th December 2020 at The St Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi. Thence for Burial in the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery, Russell Street, Quirindi. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020