Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Norman MacDonald NICHOLSON

Norman MacDonald NICHOLSON Notice
NICHOLSON, Norman MacDonald Died peacefully Thursday, the 2nd of January, 2020 Aged 92 years Dearly loved husband of June. Loving father and father-in-law of Jackie and John & Mel. Adored Shen (grandfather) of Josh, Sam, Emily and Chloe. Relatives and friends of the late Norman Nicholson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Tuesday, 14th of January, 2020, in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
