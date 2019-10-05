|
NORMAN, Keith Franklyn Passed away suddenly while travelling 1st October 2019 Aged 72 years Dearly loved husband of Aletia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Ilona, David & Leanne, Andrew & Connie and Kellie. Adored Poppy of James, Cameron & Matthew, Zac, Billi & Alivia and Alfred & Primrose. Please refer to later editions of the Northern Daily Leader for Funeral arrangements Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 5, 2019