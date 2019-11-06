|
CRAIG, Norman Died peacefully Saturday, the 2nd of November, 2019 Aged 92 years Dearly loved husband of Val. Loving father of Robyn, Michelle, Lynne (dec), David and Amanda. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Cherished brother of Imelda and Pam (dec). Relatives and friends of the late Norman Craig are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Bede's Anglican Church, Anzac Parade, Werris Creek after a Funeral service appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday 8th November, 2019. Thence for interment in Werris Creek Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rural Aid. A donation box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 6, 2019