WILKINSON, Norman Allan (Norm) Passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday,9th November, 2019 Aged 69 years Adored husband of Nancy. Dearly loved father of Raquel & Dewayne, Brett and Kylie. Treasured pop of Jaxon, Rhanni, Zarlee, Sterling and Jag. Loved brother of Bob and Annette, uncle and a great mate to many. Relatives and friends of the late Norm Wilkinson are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 2.30pm, Friday, 15th November 2019, in St John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth, followed by a Private Cremation. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 13, 2019