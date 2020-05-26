|
GRIFFITHS, Norma Enid Passed peacefully Wednesday, 20th May, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved Wife of Jim (James - dec). Loving Mother to Peter & Anne. Mother-In-Law To Jim. Beloved Grandmother of Kourtney & David. - Forever In Our Hearts - Due to the current government restrictions, a graveside service to celebrate the life of the late Norma Griffiths will take place at The Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Tamworth, NSW. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020